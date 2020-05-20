Between being a mom of two, writing new music and working on her many business ventures, Carrie Underwood still manages to make time for working out.

“She is dedicated to living as healthy as possible the for 52 weeks of the year,” her trainer, Eve Overland, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

On days when she’s home — which is more often now than before amid the Covid-19 pandemic — the singer, 37, “sneaks in exercises when she can or just as she moves about in her everyday life,” says the fitness guru. “Carrie has been known to do walking lunges around the house and jog in place while doing laundry.”

The American Idol alum, who has been vocal about her fitness journey, also loves running. “When she hops on the treadmill or takes a jog outside in the sunshine, it dials in her mind,” adds Overland, and “gets her pumped up for the day.”

More recently, the Find Your Path author has been using her new fit52 fitness app, which she created with Overland. Underwood’s favorite workout, called the “Card Game,” is on the platform, says the pro. “It is a fun and easy workout that you can do anywhere. Each exercise is a suit, and the card you draw is the number of reps you perform.”

While the mom of Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 16 months — whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher — loves working out, she still knows how to give herself a break. “My philosophy is: Do what you can when you can, and don’t beat yourself up,” adds Overland.

