Something to sing about! Carrie Underwood shares two sons with her husband, Mike Fisher, and loves gushing about her little guys.

The American Idol season 4 winner gave birth to the couple’s eldest, Isaiah, in February 2015. “Tiny hands and tiny feet. God has blessed us with an amazing gift!” the country singer captioned her March 2015 Instagram reveal. “Isaiah Michael Fisher — born on February 27. Welcome to the world, sweet angel!”

The Oklahoma native’s news came six months after she announced that she and the professional ice hockey player, who wed in 2010, were starting a family together.

The pair welcomed their second child, Jacob, in January 2019. Fisher posted a picture of the newborn at the time, writing via Instagram: “You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and His timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand.”

He and the “Before He Cheats” singer “have always wanted a little girl,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019, but Underwood is loving life with her sons for now. “She attends school functions and sports games,” the insider went on to tell Us. “She’s a regular PTA mom.”

When it comes to raising the boys, Underwood and Fisher are a great team. “They balance each other out,” the source revealed at the time. “Carrie tells her friends how lucky she is.”

A second source gushed to Us the previous year: “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage — one that their friends envy. They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

