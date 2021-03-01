Birthday boy! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher rang in their eldest son Isaiah’s sixth year on Saturday, February 27.

“Today, we celebrate Isaiah … because today, he is 6 whole years old!” the country singer, 37, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination! You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey!”

In the American Idol alum’s social media upload, she showed off her son’s “epic” Power Rangers cake. The Oklahoma native also shared a sweet shot of Isaiah reading his birthday card while they hugged.

Fisher, 40, posted the same photo of Underwood and their little one. “Happy 6th birthday Isaiah!” the former professional ice hockey player wrote via Instagram. “I’m blessed to be your dad and proud of how you love Jesus and others so well! And please stop growing up so fast!!”

He and the “Before He Cheats” singer are also the parents of son Jacob. While honoring his 2nd birthday last month, Underwood posted a throwback hospital photo.

“Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” the Grammy winner captioned the post, referencing the previous miscarriages she suffered while trying to conceive. “Today you are 2. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!”

She and the athlete tied the knot in July 2010 in Georgia, going on to welcome Isaiah and Jacob in March 2015 and January 2019, respectively. When it comes to expanding their family, the Find Your Path author has “always wanted a little girl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019.

The songwriter is “a regular PTA mom,” the insider added at the time. “She attends school functions and sports games. … [She and Fisher] balance each other out. Carrie tells her friends how lucky she is.”