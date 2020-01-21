Birthday boy! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s son smashed a cake while celebrating his first birthday on Tuesday, January 21.

“Happy birthday, Jacob!” the Grammy winner, 36, captioned a slideshow of pictures via Instagram. “How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake! I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!”

In the social media upload, the little one held a green cake in both hands and stuck his face into the dessert.

Jamie Otis commented with a laughing-crying emoji: “He’s holding it so close as he digs in.”

Underwood, who also shares her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, with the former professional hockey player, 39, gave birth to Jacob in January 2019.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” the American Idol alum wrote alongside the infant’s debut. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Prior to Jacob’s birth, the “Love Wins” singer suffered “three miscarriages in two years.” The Oklahoma native explained on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018: “I got mad … I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid. ‘And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt.”

Underwood “does still talk about adopting children because she truly does want a large family and wants to be a mom to several kids,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August.

She and Fisher tied the knot in 2010 in Georgia. Keep scrolling to see pictures of their youngest ringing in his first year.