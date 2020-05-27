Before becoming a mom, Carrie Underwood had her doubts about her parenting skills.

“I was never good with other people’s kids,” the country singer, 37, said in a Monday, May 25, sneak peek of her and her husband Mike Fisher’s Mike and Carrie: God & Country series. “Why would I be good with one of my own?”

The American Idol season 4 winner welcomed sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 16 months, in 2015 and 2019, respectively, and described the moment she gave birth to her eldest son. “Oh, my gosh, I’m in love,” she gushed.

As for Fisher, 39, the former professional ice hockey player always knew he “wanted lots of kids.” He said in the clip: “I went with Isaiah after he’d just been born and I was just emotional as could be.”

The couple, who wed in June 2010 in Georgia, suffered multiple miscarriages between their baby boys’ arrivals. “She was like, ‘I lost the baby.’ And I was like, ‘Again?’” the athlete recalled on Tuesday. “We had all these mountaintops, but we hadn’t had a ton of valleys like this.”

Underwood opened up about the losses, explaining, “I just had an honest conversation with God. I was hurt. I told Him how I felt.”

In March, the Grammy winner told Women’s Health: “For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow. It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

The first time the “Before He Cheats” singer opened up about her miscarriages in September 2019 felt like “a weight lifted off” of her shoulders, she went on to tell the outlet. “It’s not a dirty secret. It’s something many women go through.”

Now that the Oklahoma native has two healthy sons at home, she is “a regular PTA mom” to Isaiah and Jacob, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019. “She attends school functions and sports games.”

The insider added at the time: “[She and Fisher] balance each other out.”