Letting go. Carrie Underwood learned about her own limits after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” the Grammy winner, 26, told Women’s Health on Monday, March 2. “It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

Talking about her pregnancy losses, though, felt like “a weight lifted off” of her shoulders, the “Before He Cheats” singer told the outlet. “It’s not a dirty secret,” Underwood added. “It’s something many women go through.”

The American Idol season 4 winner welcomed her and her husband Mike Fisher’s eldest son, Isaiah, now 5, in March 2015, and struggled to conceive their second.

The Find Your Path author got pregnant in early 2017, she revealed on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2019. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby.”

After the Oklahoma native’s pregnancy “didn’t work out,” she and the former professional ice hockey player, 39, tried again and suffered another miscarriage. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing,’” Underwood explained. “’And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ [I] got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’”

The fashion designer was “mad,” she admitted at the time. “I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. … I went to the doctor [several days later] to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!”

Jacob, now 13 months, arrived in January 2019, and Underwood is now “a regular PTA mom” to her two sons. “She attends school functions and sports games,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the actress in May 2019.

She and the athlete tied the knot in July 2010 in Georgia.