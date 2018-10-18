Oh, mama! Carrie Underwood shared the exciting news that she is expecting another baby with her husband Mike Fisher in a sweet Instagram video on Wednesday, August 8. In a heartbreaking interview with CBS Sunday Morning in September, the “Cry Pretty” singer said she suffered three miscarriages since the birth of her son Isaiah in 2015. So while she took her time confirming the impending arrival of this bundle of joy, the mom to be is now out and about with her baby bump proudly on display — and her maternity style is all kinds of fab.

Not slowing down for even a minute, Underwood has always been all about the glitz and glamour on the red carpet and her pregnancy fashion is no different. She has been on the awards show circuit in glittery gowns and sky-high heels, while her off-duty ensembles include cute jeans and stretchy tees.

Keep scrolling for all of Underwood’s magical maternity fashion!