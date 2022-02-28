Carrie Underwood’s cutie is growing up! The country singer and Mike Fisher rang in their eldest son Isaiah’s 7th birthday with an epic party.

“My firstborn turned 7 today,” the American Idol alum, 38, captioned a Sunday, February 27, Instagram slideshow. “How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile. His love for Jesus is strong and pure. He is an old soul with a vintage style. Wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7-year-old does that?!?!”

The Oklahoma native, who is also the mother of son Jacob, 3, concluded, “I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you! And, of course, thanks, @iveycakestore for this amazing creation!”

In the social media upload, the songwriter showed Isaiah’s Star Wars cake and matching balloons. The little one played with his pals at a roller rink, skating and playing arcade games.

Singer Maddie Marlow commented, “He’s getting too big! Happy, happy birthday, Isaiah.”

The 26-year-old Maddie & Tae musician was Isaiah’s crush in 2019, Underwood revealed via Twitter at the time. (Marlow and Taylor Dye opened for the Grammy winner on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 that same year.)

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,’” the “Before He Cheats” singer tweeted. “He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!”

The Texas native replied, “I seriously could’ve cried. My heart just about exploded. Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys. #newtourboyfriend.”

Underwood and Fisher, 41, welcomed Isaiah in February 2015, and Jacob was born four years later. Before her second baby boy’s arrival, the Grammy winner suffered from multiple miscarriages.

“We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” the Find Your Path author explained during a September 2018 CBS Sunday Morning appearance. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out.”

The couple subsequently conceived again — only to suffer another pregnancy loss. “So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’” Underwood recalled. “I got mad … I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

Writing music and performing was “therapeutic” for the American Music Award winner amid her miscarriages, she went on to say.

Keep scrolling to see how she and the former professional ice hockey player epically celebrated Isaiah’s big day.