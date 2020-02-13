Way off base! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s 4-year-old son, Isaiah, has some hilarious opinions about his mom.

“Soooo apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” the country singer, 36, captioned a Thursday, February 13, Instagram photo of the little one’s “All About My Mom” worksheet.

According to the fill-in-the-blank paper, Isaiah thinks the Oklahoma native’s job is “wash[ing] the laundry,” adding that she is really good at “folding” it as well. He also noted that she is “70” years old, likes to eat “salad” and would like to “ride horses” if she had time.

Underwood welcomed Isaiah in 2015 with the professional ice hockey player, 39, and his little brother, Jacob, 12 months, arrived four years later.

The toddler was born in January 2019 after the American Idol season 4 winner suffered three miscarriages in two years. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” the Grammy winner revealed on CBS Sunday Morning in September 2018. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

Following two more pregnancy losses, the “Before He Cheats” singer was “afraid to be angry.” Underwood explained, “We are so blessed … I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s OK, because [Isaiah] is amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

The American Music Award winner did get “mad,” though, and turned to her music for comfort. “Right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I’d have a writing session, I’d be like, ‘Let’s go.’ You know, I can’t just sit around thinking about this,’” she said.

Now that Underwood has two sons at home, she is “attending school functions and sports games,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019. “She’s a regular PTA mom.”