Living on love! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are stronger than ever after 10 years of marriage.

“Mike and Carrie are in an amazing place right now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

While some couples have split during the coronavirus pandemic, self-isolation has been a positive thing for Underwood, 37, and Fisher, 40. “Their time with family has been amazing for them, and Carrie and Mike are growing closer together throughout quarantine and learning more and more about each other,” the insider says. “Carrie and Mike have been keeping to themselves, but Carrie is telling friends she is doing really well with the lockdown and really enjoying family time.”

The Grammy winner and the former hockey player tied the knot in July 2010. They later welcomed sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 17 months.

The couple opened up earlier this year about how they balance their personal opinions within their relationship. “We learn from each other and have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day, we love each other very much,” she explained during a May episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

Fisher, for his part, noted that their faith propels them. “It’s a center ground that’s the most important thing around everything,” he said. “There’s always a way and it’s always God working in it.”

One potential sticking point for the pair is the fact that he likes hunting while she is a vegetarian. “I love animals and I love life so much that I swore I would never marry a hunter — not in a million years,” she revealed.

However, Fisher recalled how they came to terms with the matter: “When we got married, you thought I was going to stop hunting and I thought you weren’t going to care, and all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Whoa.’”

In October 2019, the twosome marked more than a decade since they first met. “11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” she gushed via Instagram at the time. “Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me. Tonight we celebrated at @delposto. A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!”