Still smitten! Eleven years after meeting husband Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood commemorated the occasion with a “rare” night out on the town and lots of Instagram gushing.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” the 36-year-old singer captioned a selfie on Tuesday, October 8. “Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me.”

She continued: “Tonight we celebrated at @delposto . A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!”

Fisher, 39, meanwhile, left a sweet message in the comments section of Underwood’s post. “Love you babe,” the former NHL player wrote. “You’re the best!!”

The couple tied the knot in July 2010. They welcomed son Isaiah in February 2015 and son Jacob in January.

The pair celebrated their wedding anniversary in July. “9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!” Fisher wrote via Instagram at the time. “Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary.”

Underwood also shared how the duo marked nine years. “Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses!” she captioned a collage of photos showing the two horseback riding.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the American Idol alum and Fisher were “in total bliss” following the birth of their second child. Underwood revealed in September 2018 that she suffered multiple miscarriages while trying to conceive.

“The delivery was long, but there were no complications,” the insider added. “The road to having this baby was so difficult emotionally and physically on both Mike and Carrie, so to have Jacob come home happy and healthy really fills them with immeasurable joy.”

According to a second source in May, Underwood “always wanted a little girl.” For now, though, the “Southbound” songstress is content raising her sons. “She attends school functions and sports games,” the insider said. “She’s a regular PTA mom.”

As for Fisher’s role in the household, the source noted that “they balance each other out,” while “Carrie tells her friends how lucky she is.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!