Almost a decade down! Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 10, and the former NHL star commemorated the milestone with a sweet Instagram post.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!” Fisher, 39, captioned a selfie with the American Idol alum, 36. “Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary.”

The retired hockey player later shared an Instagram Story with a photo from their wedding day. “She used to think I was funny,” he captioned the adorable snap that showed his bride grinning as they danced.

Underwood, for her part, documented how she and her love spent their anniversary in a series of Instagram pictures. “Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses!” she captioned a collage.

Life has changed a lot since the “Champion” songstress and the athlete tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Georgia, but their love remains the same. Underwood gave birth to the couple’s first son, Isaiah, in March 2015, and the couple welcomed their second baby boy, 5-month-old Jacob, earlier this year.

“His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle,” Underwood — who recently opened up about her previous miscarriages — announced on Instagram in January, two days after she gave birth to Jacob. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good.”

Underwood and Fisher often give their fans small glimpses into their life as a family of four. Most recently, the “Cry Pretty” artist shared a hilarious video of Jacob reacting to his dad’s singing voice.

“Everyone’s a critic,” the country star wrote alongside the clip that showed the little one crying every time Fisher would start singing, only stopping when the athlete went quiet.

“He was hungry and wanted your food,” Fisher replied in the comments section with two crying-laughing emojis.

