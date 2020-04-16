A workout that’s also a fun activity for the kids! Carrie Underwood gave fans a glimpse into her and husband Mike Fisher’s home life with their two sons amid quarantine.

The Grammy winner, 37, posted an Instagram photo of the athlete, 39, balancing Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 14 months, on his hands as he laid in the floor. “Mornings at the Fisher house,” she wrote on Thursday, April 16, adding two airplane symbols.

Underwood found herself in a similar position with her children in March, when Fisher captured a shot of them sweetly tackling her on the ground in honor of a special occasion. “Big hugs to momma bear on her special day. We love you so much!” he captioned the pic in March. “Happy birthday @carrieunderwood.”

Earlier this week, the “Drinking Alone” singer revealed the simple reason why she has chosen to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. “Thanks for the challenge, @dollyparton!” she explained via Instagram on Monday, April 13. “#IStayHomeFor my boys. Now it’s your turn @bradpaisley, @kimberlywilliamspaisley, @keithurban, and @nicolekidman!”

The Nashville Predators, which Fisher played for until his retirement in 2018, called upon the couple to film a PSA for Tennessee residents on April 1. “To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing,” he told fans in the video.

Underwood added, “Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” before the pair — who tied the knot in July 2010 — concluded in unison: “Do your part; stay apart.”

The country music star is among the famous folks who have attempted to occupy their children in fun ways during the quarantine. She previously shared an Instagram Story video, in which her son vacuumed alongside her. Underwood hilariously captioned the clip, “Mommy’s little… helper?”

