Even Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher fight sometimes. The couple opened up about differences in opinions, their family, faith and more in their new docuseries, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

Producers Jonah Ingram and John Humphrey revealed how the project came to be. “Carrie is still out in the limelight and she’s still performing and she still has her career. Mike, as all athletes do when they hit retirement, got to understand [his] identity. That was something that was important to Mike and important for us to show that,” Humphrey told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on May 26. “[Mike] felt that to have Carrie along would be the best way to tell some of that story. He talked with Carrie and Carrie agreed to go ahead to be on it as well.”

Underwood, 37, and Fisher, 39, who tied the knot in July 2010, filmed the four-part series in Tennessee in December 2019. “We got into talking about the difficulties of raising a family or some of the personal trials they’ve gone through and there’s some genuine emotional moments in there,” Ingram explained. “There were moments where I was glad Mike and Carrie were together, so they could hold each other’s hands and walk through it together.”

Humphrey added: “[Our goal was] to really show who they are — very grounded in their faith, very committed to their family — just being able to depict who they are in a way that many people don’t get the chance to see.”

In episode one, which premiered on May 27, the singer and the former hockey player already got real about what they don’t agree on, where they stood before starting their family and how their goals differed before they met.

“We learn from each other and have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day, we love each other very much,” Underwood said.

Fisher, for his part, noted that their faith keeps them on the right track. “It’s a center ground that’s the most important thing around everything,” he detailed. “There’s always a way and it’s always God working in it.”

New episodes of Mike and Carrie: God & Country are released on iamsecond.com every Wednesday.