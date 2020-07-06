Busy bees! Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have an interesting new hobby that’s keeping them occupied amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Before He Cheats” songstress, 37, shared a recent TikTok video where she revealed that she and Fisher, 40, have taken up beekeeping while quarantined together.

In the clip, the pair are wearing matching white beekeeping suits, which cover their bodies from head to toe, as they check on their very active hives with a man named Joel, who appears to be a beekeeping professional. They’re also sporting matching helmets with masks to protect their faces.

“Mike thinks bee keeping is ‘Pretty Cool,'” Underwood joked in the video’s caption.

The country star also added the hashtags “#bees, #farmlife, and #ImJustHereForTheHoney,” and included the tune “Honeypie” by Jawny.

When Underwood asked her husband what he thought of the buzzing hives, he noted that they were “pretty cool” and added: “I didn’t realize how many bees are in here. It’s crazy.”

Later, Fisher removed a part of the hive, which had plenty of honey inside, with his bare hands. As many TikTok users noted, it was a gutsy move given that he easily could’ve gotten stung.

However, in response to a fan who said her grandfather was a beekeeper who never got stung (even without a protective suit), the American Idol alum revealed that the insects have left her alone as well. “I’ve never been stung before so I don’t know if I’m allergic 🤷‍♀️,” she responded. “Better safe than stung!”

The couple, who share sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 17 months, have been quarantining on their 400-acre farm outside of Nashville, where they also have horses, chickens, and a fruit and vegetable garden. In fact, last month the “Drinking Alone” singer whipped up a homemade treat using ingredients that came straight from her sprawling property. “Everybody want that zucchini bread!” Underwood captioned a TikTok documenting the baking process. “Made w/zucchinis from our garden, honey from our 🐝s & 🥚s from our 🐓s!”

The Grammy winner follows a mostly vegan diet, though she does make an exception for eggs from her chickens. “I just love knowing where things come from,” she told Women’s Health in March 2020. Her (mostly) plant-based eating regimen includes favorites such as Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard sandwiches for lunch as well as veggies and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry for dinner. “I carry my own food with me everywhere,” she explained at the time. “I’m always going to the grocery store, just so I’m prepared.”