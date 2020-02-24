Kim-Kardashian,-Jennifer-Garner,-More-Stars-Who-Grow-Their-Own-Food

Green thumb alert! While some stars prefer to hit up the trendy restaurants in Los Angeles, New York City and beyond, others opt to lead a more environmentally sustainable lifestyle and grow some of their own food.

Take Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, for example. The famous couple make a concerted effort to be “connected with nature” as much as possible, which means they grow a lot of their own food. In fact, Reed told Us Weekly in September 2019 that she hopes her and Somerhalder’s daughter, Bodhi, grows up to be a farmer. “Part of what we really focus on as a household is the idea of being really connected with nature,” the Sleepy Hollow alum said at the time. “My dream would be for her to be a farmer.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019, the Lost alum detailed everything he eats in a day, and several homegrown eats were mentioned. “Nik and I grow a lot of our own food,” he explained, noting that his daily diet consists of things like homemade chia pudding and homegrown fruits and veggies.

In February 2019, Reed, who founded the sustainable lifestyle brand BaYou With You in 2017, opened up about how becoming a mom July 2017 made her more aware of the overall health of the planet. “After becoming a parent, I think you start thinking about what the planet is gonna look like when your kids are grown,” she told Us at the time. “You kind of approach things with that in mind. How are we leaving our planet? How are we treating our planet? It’s definitely pushed me into working even harder on BaYou.”

Another star working on sustainable living is Kim Kardashian, who recently took the big step of ridding her house of all its plastic bottles. As she explained in a February 2020 Poosh article about her impressive pantry, “We switched everything in our house from plastic to glass.”

Furthermore, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave her Instagram followers a peek inside the massive walk-in refrigerator she shares with husband Kanye West and the couple’s children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — she revealed even more.

In a series of Instagram Stories from January 2020, Kardashian, who sticks to a plant-based diet at home, described the large appliance as “where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce” and noted that she and West are planting “all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do our own stuff.”

Scroll down to see more stars who enjoy growing some of their own food!