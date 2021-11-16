All about the timing! Tiffany Haddish‘s journey to become a mother has already taught her a very important lesson — going at your own pace.

“I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” Haddish, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 15, while promoting her partnership with Vitafusion.

The Girls Trip star noted that even though she was at a place in her life where she could afford help, she was still waiting to bring a child into her life.

“I want to raise it. I want to raise the child. I want to give the child my knowledge and my love,” she told Us. “So I want to finish up a few more things, so that I can really focus. It’s one thing to have a dog and a garden and take care of that. But to have another human being that needs me and that I’m responsible for. I want to be present. I want to be all the way present. I don’t want somebody else doing that work.”

Although the comedian isn’t going to be a mother just yet, the California native opened up about what she’s most excited for when it comes to starting a family.

“Sharing everything that I know and pouring it into them and watching it manifest through their actions and their abilities,” Haddish, who is currently in a relationship with Common, shared with Us. “Also having somebody to watch TV with and laugh with that thinks I’m cool. Even if it’s only for a few years, kids are thinking for just a little while. Also somebody to teach all my recipes to and to be able to share this life, share this journey, with. [Somebody I can] be a beacon for and a safe place.”

While Haddish prepares to take that big step towards motherhood, the actress is currently focused on her role as a brand ambassador for Vitafusion. As part of their partnership with WhyHunger, the company is trying to raise $1 million dollars to transform communities with healthy living opportunities and access to nutrition food. Vitafusion will be matching donations up to $100,000 to help reach WhyHunger’s Hungerthon goal.

“I think it’s just so tremendous in making sure people have the education and the information and the food, the actual food is huge to me,” the Tuca & Bertie star said. “I love me some food, especially good food. What I’ve learned about food over these past years is that it controls my emotions, and it controls my day.”

Since food plays such a huge part in her life, the Last Black Unicorn author’s tasty interests have recently extended beyond the kitchen. Haddish revealed that she found a love for gardening when she started to grow her own food.

“I grow bell peppers, jalapeños and okra. My celery is so good and so is my parsley,” she detailed to Us. “[Also] collard greens, artichokes, onions and garlic. Like I got everything.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi