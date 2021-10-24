Finding love on set! After first connecting while playing love interests in the 2019 film The Kitchen, Tiffany Haddish and Common took their time time bringing their romance off screen.

In April 2020, the duo sparked dating rumors when they teamed up for Bumble’s virtual dating campaign. One month later, Haddish and the Oscar winner (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) seemingly confirmed that they were quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were also spotted with one another at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles in June 2020.

The comedian hinted at their bond later that summer, telling Stephen Colbert that it “was quite a negotiation” to get the musician to participate in a TikTok video with her.

“I’m like, ‘Look, I want to shoot this video. I need you to be in it with me.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, that’s really not my style. I’m not really known for that. That’s not really my thing,'” the Bad Trip actress said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2020.

Although Common wasn’t up for it at first, he became interested in the process and the pair eventually did 18 takes for the short clip.

“I’m like, ‘For somebody who didn’t want to do this, you now want to do another take and another take, come on bro,'” she joked. “But we had a good time. We were laughing.”

Soon after, the Like a Boss star confirmed her romance with the rapper while detailing how they moved out of the friend zone.

“I met Common when I was filming my movie The Kitchen, he was in it. He was, I guess, kind of like my love interest,” Haddish explained during an interview on the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast in July 2020. “I made out with him in the movie and we became friends but it wasn’t anything sexual … because my eyes were set on something else.”

Working together on the Bumble campaign helped the twosome grow closer — and the Night School star found herself falling for the Chicago native.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” Haddish noted at the time. “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

As their romance got more serious, the California native revealed that she had “taken the precaution to protect” herself against an unplanned pregnancy with her boyfriend.

“Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God — tearing down all walls, all barriers,” the Grammy winner joked during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop in May 2021. “Now, if that did happen, we’re gonna hire some help, then we’re gonna cry a lot. … And I’m not gonna be ‘baby mama,’ I’m gonna be ‘wife.’”

Scroll down to relive Haddish and Common’s love story: