It’s official! Tiffany Haddish confirmed her relationship with Common nearly four months after the pair went on a virtual date at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am in a relationship,” the comedian, 40, revealed during an interview on the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast on July 30. “I met Common when I was filming my movie The Kitchen, he was in it. He was, I guess, kind of like my love interest. I made out with him in the movie and we became friends but it wasn’t anything sexual … because my eyes were set on something else.”

Haddish and the Chicago native, 48, first sparked romance rumors when they teamed up for a virtual dating campaign for Bumble in April. The next month, the Like a Boss star seemingly confirmed that she was quarantined with the rapper amid the global health crisis when they appeared together on an Instagram Live with friends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. The pair was spotted together once more in June while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

“I got on Bumble, like, May of last year,” Haddish added on the podcast. “Then Bumble approached me about doing something and I had been talking to Common, he’d come and play Spades with me and my friends. I mentioned it to him … and at this point our friendship was getting a little more than friendship, but not quite.”

After spending time together on video calls, the duo decided to put their budding romance to the test and hunker down together during the pandemic. Though it’s still early on in their relationship, Haddish has high hopes for her future with the Oscar winner.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!” she gushed. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

The Girls Trip actress was previously married to William Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Common, for his part, shares 23-year-old daughter Omoye Assata Lynn with a former girlfriend. While testing the waters of their relationship, the new couple has learned to appreciate every aspect of each other apart from their celebrity status.

“This is my first time ever dating a celebrity,” Haddish said on the podcast. “I f–ked one, but this is my first time dating one [and] being in a relationship with one.”