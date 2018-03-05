The 2018 Oscars was filled with powerful moments and big laughs! From Allison Janney’s first Oscar win to host Jimmy Kimmel bringing Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and more celebs to the movies halfway through the show, Us Weekly counts down all the best moments of the night!

‘Get Out’ Joke

Kimmel did everything he could to encourage winners to give short acceptance speeches at this year’s Academy Awards, including a prize (a Jet Ski!) for the shortest speech and joking about changing the walk off music to someone yelling “Get out!” repeatedly at them like the film of the same name.

Mary J. Blige Performance

Blige, who made history as the first person to be nominated for Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year, took the stage for a powerful performance of ”Mighty River” from Mudbound. Her emotional performance earned her a standing ovation.

Allison Janney’s Acceptance Speech

Janney brought the laughs as she won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya, during Sunday’s broadcast. “I did it all by myself,” the Mom star began her acceptance speech, before thanking her costars. “You represent everything that is good and right and human. You are all extraordinary.” She also hilariously thanked the now infamous bird from the film “that elevated my work.”

Jimmy Kimmel and Friends Go the Movies

A little over halfway through the show, Kimmel brought a variety of actors and actresses, including Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Armie Hammer and Ansel Elgort, to crash a movie screening of A Wrinkle in Time. The famous famous surprised the crowd and gave out snacks.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Make Us LOL

The two comedians stole the show as they presented the awards for Best Documentary Short Subject and Best Live Action Short Film. The duo cracked up the crowd as they switched their heels for slippers, joked about #OscarsSoWhite and made references to their Girl’s Trip and Bridesmaids character’s respective accidents.

Common and Andra Day Rock The Oscars

Common and Andra Day gave a stunning performance of “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall and shared the stage with multiple activists, including #MeToo’s Tarana Burke, Sandy Hook Promise’s Nicole Hockley and Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards.

The #MeToo and Diversity Moment

Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra — who all accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct— introduced a video that highlighted the efforts of the #MeToo movement and diversity in Hollywood. “The changes we are witnesses is being driven by the sound of new voices, of different voices, of hours voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying ‘Time’s Up,’” Judd said. “And we look forward to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us.”

Jordan Peele Makes History

The Get Out director and writer made history as the first African American man to win Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. “This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” Peele said in his acceptance speech. “I thought it wasn’t gonna work, I thought no one would ever make this movie, but I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it and people would see it.”

Frances and the Females

Frances McDormand took home the award for Best Actress but quickly made it about all of the females in the room. “If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight, the actors, Meryl, if you do it everybody else will, come on,” McDormand said in her acceptance speech, as her female colleagues took a stand. “The filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers.”

Tell Us: Which was your favorite moment from the show?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!