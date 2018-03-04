“This is better than Halloween!” That was Jimmy Kimmel‘s comment as he was joined by a bunch of actors and actresses including Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie as he crashed a movie screening of A Wrinkle in Time during the 2018 Oscars telecast on Sunday, March 4.

After the award for Best Editing was handed out, the Academy Awards host asked the audience to applaud movie audiences everywhere and then cut to footage of a movie theater full of people watching a sneak peek of A Wrinkle in Time. He then asked for volunteers to join him in surprising theatergoers with snacks.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was joined by the Wonder Woman and I, Tonya stars along with Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Guillermo Del Toro at the TCL Chinese Theater.

“I don’t know if you know who we are,” Gadot commented as she and Kimmel walked into the cinema. They were greeted with a cheer, which informed her that the crowd knew just who they were. “We brought you some goodies,” she told them.

“We’re sorry we interrupted the movie,” Kimmel added.

“This is so much better than the Oscars!” the Israeli star yelled as the crowd rose to their feet and Kimmel commented that there was a strong aroma of marihuana in the theater. “It’s true,” Gadot agreed. “Not that I know how it smells.”

After telling the audience that they were live on the Oscars and that they wanted to thank moviegoers everywhere, he called in the rest of the stars to hand out snacks that included Gummi Bears, Red Vines, and a mile-long sub sandwich. Hammer and Elgort also walked in holding hot dog canons and proceeded to shoot them towards patrons.

Kimmel then invited up an audience member named Mike Young to introduce Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

The bit was reminiscent of Kimmel’s skit at the 2017 Oscars when he brought a bus full of people on a tour of Hollywood into the Dolby Theater.

