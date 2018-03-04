The Oscars red carpet is arguably the biggest of the entire awards season — so stars take their prep routines for the Academy Awards very seriously. And luckily for those antsy to get a peek of the magic before the official arrivals, celebs and their glam teams aren’t shy about showing off what goes into their looks. See how folks like Heidi Klum, Zoey Deutch and Nicole Kidman got their hair, makeup, and dresses ready for the 2018 show!