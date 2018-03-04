While there wasn’t an all-black dress code at the Academy Awards, the Time’s Up movement was still strongly represented at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 4. Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra took the stage together to introduce a special segment to honor the #MeToo movement as well as the diversity in movies.

Judd, 49, Hayek, 51, and Sciorra, 57, all accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct in the past year. “It’s nice to see you all again. It’s been a while. It’s an honor to be here tonight. This year, many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long, but slowly a new path has emerged,” Sciorra began.

Judd then added, “The changes we are witnesses is being driven by the sound of new voices, of different voices, of hours voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying ‘Time’s Up … and we look forward to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us.”

Hayek then took the opportunity to introduce a package featuring some of the diverse filmmakers and actors involved in some of the biggest films of the year, calling them “unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through bias perceptions against their gender racer and ethnicity to tell their stories.”

The moment was timed perfectly in the show. The next award went to Jordan Peele, who took home Best Original Screenplay for his film, Get Out. Peele marks the first African American writer to win the award – and one of of four African American writers to ever be nominated in the category.

