



The big 4-0! Tiffany Haddish rang in her milestone birthday on Tuesday, December 3, and the comedian knew exactly what to wish for this year.

“I just want everybody around me to be joyful and happy. That’s what I would like for my birthday,” Haddish told Us Weekly as she celebrated in style at the premiere of her new Netflix special, Black Mitzvah. “And maybe a date with Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 from the New York Yankees.”

This wasn’t the first time that the Girls Trip star expressed her interest in the 30-year-old MLB player. During an interview on Late Night With Stephen Colbert in August, Haddish revealed to the former Daily Show correspondent, 55, some much-needed relationship advice she had received from John Mayer.

“He said if there’s somebody I like who is in the eye of the public, I should — when I’m doing interviews — say that I’m seeing that person,” the Last O.G. actress said at the time. “Then the media will do a side-by-side of us and the guy will see it. He’ll be like, ‘She’s kind of cute’ … The world will know that I like this person, I’ll know that I like this person. It’ll be in his subconscious and it will attract me to him.”

Colbert played along, asking Haddish if she would like to “casually drop” the name of her new love interest.

“Oh, I’ve been seeing No. 27 from the New York Yankees,” the Night School star joked about Stanton, speaking her hope of scoring a date with the baseball star into existence. “I’ve been seeing him at baseball games, I’ve been seeing him on Instagram, I’ve been seeing him on Twitter. I’ve been seeing him in my dreams a lot.”

Per the “Half of My Heart” singer’s advice, the late night host held up a side-by-side photo of the comedian and the Yankees player and stated playfully, “That proves it!”

Whether or not this particular birthday wish will come true is still up in the air, but Haddish did receive something special on her big day from none other than Barbra Streisand.

“She got me this beautiful Star of David,” the comedian revealed at her Netflix premiere, gesturing to her new necklace. “She had it delivered here and it’s wonderful!”