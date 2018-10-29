Needless to say, it didn’t work out! Tiffany Haddish opened up about her love life and revealed the nitty-gritty details behind the worst date she’s ever been on.

“He smelled really bad, like ass,” Haddish, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of Nobody’s Fool in New York City on Sunday, October 28. “He stank.”

The comedian didn’t shy away from telling her potential suitor her true feelings. “Oh, you know, I said he stank! He was looking at me like I was crazy for telling him that he stink,” she told Us. “And then we [went] to the movies, right, and we was in the theater and I told him I’d be right back, I gotta use the restroom, and I never came back.”

Earlier this month, Haddish told Us that she sets high standards for her love interests. “My taste in guys is ones that don’t have kids already and also a credit score higher than mine,” she explained at the Variety Power of Women event. “That shows there’s responsibility.”

The Girls Trip star, who split from husband William Stewart in 2011 and again in 2013 after briefly reconciling, also swears by her grandmother’s relationship advice: “Don’t let anybody in your house, and when I say house, I mean vagina.”

A man who has earned Haddish’s seal of approval? Leonardo DiCaprio! “I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish dished to The Hollywood Reporter in June of meeting the Wolf of Wall Street star, 43. “He’s, like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m, like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but…’ I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bursting up laughing.”

