She knows what she wants! Tiffany Haddish once had her sights set on Leonardo DiCaprio and she went for it.

“I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” the Girls Trip star, 38, said in a profile published by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, June 13. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but…’ … I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grade.’ He starts busting’ up laughing.’”

DiCaprio, 43, asked the comedian to further explain her reasoning. “I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this,’” she continued. “He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin,’ like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?’”

Haddish hasn’t shied away from gushing over the Oscar winner in the past. While chatting with Stephen Colbert in August 2017, the Keanu actress recalled writing a list of her dreams before kick-starting her career in the industry. The Carmichael Show alum penned her desire to work with Jada Pinkett Smith and hang out with Brad Pitt, but her final wish? “I also wrote on there that I want to get pregnant by Leonardo DiCaprio,” she revealed.

Nonetheless, The Revenant actor is off the market and seeing model Camila Morrone. Back in April, the duo were spotted “being affectionate” at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and “looked really happy and smiley.”

Meanwhile, Haddish has been mum about her current love life, although she split from husband William Stewart in 2011 and again in 2013.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!