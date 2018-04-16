Leo lucky in love? Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with Camila Morrone continues to heat up. The pair were spotted attending the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, over the weekend.

DiCaprio, 43, and Morrone, 20, spent time in the VIP area during the packed event and were “hugging and being affectionate,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. They “looked really happy and smiley.”

The Oscar winner — like previous years — tried to stay incognito as he watched the performances. He wore his hoodie over his hat as they walked together and held hands.

Following Beyoncé’s historic 26-song set (ahem, “Beychella”) DiCaprio and Miami native Morrone headed to the Neon Carnival, where he smoked on his vape pen and she danced with fellow models, the eyewitness adds.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed out to breakfast at Gesso restaurant in West Hollywood on March 28. The Inception actor has previously dated Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton and Toni Garrn.

DiCaprio was also briefly linked to Rihanna — and the two hung out together at Coachella in 2016. This year, the actor dropped by the singer’s house party with a few models for an hour on Friday. Kendrick Lamar was also in attendance.

