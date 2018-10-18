A woman who knows what she wants! Tiffany Haddish has very important checklist items that her future beau needs to cross off.

“My taste in guys is ones that don’t have kids already and also a credit score higher than mine,” the comedian, 38, recently told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Variety Power of Women event sponsored by Audi. “That shows there’s responsibility left.”

The Night School star also revealed the candid lesson about men that she learned from her grandmother: “Don’t let everybody in your house, and when I say house, I mean vagina.”

Haddish hasn’t shied away from dishing on her love life in the past. Back in June, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she once pursued Leonardo DiCaprio, but it didn’t work out.

“I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” she told the publication at the time. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but…’ I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He stars bursting up laughing.”

The Girls Trip star also raved about DiCaprio — who is currently dating model Camila Morrone — while appearing on The Late Show With Steven Colbert in August 2017. Haddish revealed that she once wrote on her Hollywood wish-list, “I want to get pregnant by Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Haddish split from husband William Stewart in 2011 and again in 2013 after briefly reconciling.

