Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish might be close friends and Last O.G. costars, but don’t count on the Saturday Night Live alum to give the Night School actress permission to date his son anytime soon.

“Tracy has never tried to set me up with nothin’! I even asked Tracy to hook me up with his son who’s in my age range,” Haddish, 39, told Us Weekly earlier this month at The Secret Life of Pets 2 premiere. “And Tracy’s like, ‘Nope. Nope! Not my baby. You can’t see my son. Not gonna have that! Nope, you’re not gonna be my daughter!’”

And it’s not just his sons. Haddish explained that Morgan, 50, isn’t into playing matchmaker for her regardless who the person is. “He’s not gonna do that! He’s not gonna do it,” she quipped to Us. “I promise you, he’s not gonna do it.”

While Morgan is happily married to his wife of nearly four years, Megan Wollover, Haddish is still on the prowl for the perfect man. “All I’m dating is my toys from Groupon right now! There’s like 17 of them!” she joked to Us in May about her super single status.

The Girls Trip star — who was previously married to ex William Stewart before their second divorce was finalized in 2013 — also dished on what she’s looking for in a man. “Whoever got good credit, no kids, and then they not trying to make me less than who I am,” she said. “How about that?”

Haddish is no stranger to saying what she feels. She previously dished to Us about her worst date ever.

“He smelled really bad, like ass. He stank,” she told Us in October 2018, before admitting she confronted him about it. “Oh, you know, I said he stank! He was looking at me like I was crazy for telling him that he stink. And then we [went] to the movies, right, and we was in the theater and I told him I’d be right back, I gotta use the restroom, and I never came back.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

