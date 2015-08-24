Congratulations are in order! Tracy Morgan and fiancee Megan Wollover tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Cresskill, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 23, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The happy couple, who began dating back in 2011, have so many reasons to celebrate. Morgan, 46, was involved in a headline-making car crash last June, one which killed his friend James McNair and left him with debilitating injuries.

“I can’t believe I’m here. I can’t believe I’m in front of you,” the 30 Rock comedian told Matt Lauer in a Today show interview on June 1. “Just seeing the tragedy that happened, it touches me.”

Morgan suffered from a broken leg, femur, nose, ribs, and a traumatic brain injury after his limo was hit by a Walmart truck driver on the New Jersey Turnpike in June of last year.

The pair share one daughter, 2-year-old Maven Sonae Morgan, together.

“You know what happiness is?” Morgan said in a Rolling Stone interview prior to her birth. “Happiness is a simple thing, man. It’s having something to look forward to.”

This is Morgan’s second marriage, following his 2009 divorce from ex-wife Sabrina, to whom he was married for 23 years. The exes have three grown sons together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!