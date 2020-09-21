Making it work! Tiffany Haddish shared how she’s worked in some quality time with her boyfriend, Common, amid the coronavirus quarantine.

When the 40-year-old comedian joined the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, September 21, Haddish explained why she’s spent more time at the 48-year-old rapper’s home amid the COVID-19 crisis instead of at her own place.

“His house [is] bigger than my house, so that’s nice. We spend way more time [at his place],” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice and then I’ve been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice!”

The Girl’s Trip star continued, “He has a pool, I got a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. … His pool is definitely bigger than my pool, but he got one of them lap pools.”

Haddish and Common met while playing love interests in her 2019 film The Kitchen. This past April, the twosome sparked dating rumors while teaming up for Bumble’s virtual dating campaign. The duo then seemingly confirmed that they were quarantining together in May, and they attended a Black Lives Matter protest with one another in Los Angeles in June.

Last month, Haddish revealed on the “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast that she is “in a relationship” with Common. The Like a Boss star said that they initially forged a friendship after starring in The Kitchen, but that a romance eventually blossomed between them.

“I went into this period of dating [other people]. At this point, our friendship was getting a little bit more than friendship but not quite because COVID happened and we were, like, quarantined,” she said at the time. “So then we’re like FaceTiming all the time and then he got tested for everything. I got tested for everything. And yeah, we’ve been f–king.”

Haddish called the bond “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.” She also explained how she’s in a much better place overall as the romance continues to flourish.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me, and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she shared. “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him.”