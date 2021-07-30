Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Pals See Them Together for the ‘Long Run’

Finding the balance. Tiffany Haddish and Common may seem like polar opposites, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that’s why they work together so well.

The comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, met while filming the 2019 crime drama The Kitchen, where they played love interests. However, they didn’t get together until spring 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, and a source says they’ve been “such a great couple” ever since.

Haddish and Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, have both gotten stamps of approval from each other’s social circles. “Friends love them as a couple,” the insider says, adding that many even “see them in it for the long run.”

The two quarantined together in April 2020, allowing them to get to know each other very quickly. Both entertainers “bring out pieces of each other” in a great way.

“Tiffany gets Common to come out of his box and let loose and Common grounds Tiffany,” the insider explains.

The Girls Trip actress explained pulling her beau out of his comfort zone when she had him join her for the TikTok Sillouhette Challenge in January.

“It was quite a negotiation,” Haddish told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert the following month. “I’m like, ‘Look, I want to shoot this video. I need you to be in it with me.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, that’s really not my style. I’m not really known for that. That’s not really my thing.'”

Once she convinced him to do the sexy video, however, she found out that Common is a bit of a perfectionist. “It turned into 18 takes,” she said.

The Last Black Unicorn author joked, “I’m like, ‘For somebody who didn’t want to do this, you now want to do another take and another take, come on bro.’ But we had a good time. We were laughing.”

The lovebirds had a virtual first date on Bumble in April 2020, and they partnered up with the dating app to send food to frontline workers. That July, Haddish confirmed that they were dating, calling it “hands down the best relationship” she’s ever had.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” Haddish said while on the “Wild Ride” podcast at the time. “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

