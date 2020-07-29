A candid confession. Tiffany Haddish detailed the emotional reason why she is hesitant about starting a family.

“I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies,” the actress, 40, told Carmelo Anthony on a Monday, July 27, “What’s In Your Glass?” episode. “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me … knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?”

The Like a Boss star went on to say that “white people don’t have to think about that” when planning their future families.

“It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit — and maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings,” the Los Angeles native added.

The Last Black Unicorn author, who has been quarantining with rapper Common, joked in April about possibly getting pregnant. “I got a full belly and a half cup of vodka,” Haddish told Cedric the Entertainer during a coronavirus fundraiser. “Because of quarantine I can’t get my Depo[-Provera birth control] shot so lets see what happens.”

While hanging at home amid the pandemic, the Emmy winner cut off all of her hair. “I want to see my Scalp,” she captioned a selfie of her new bald look earlier this month. “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

After many of Haddish’s followers inquired about her mental health, she replied, “Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna’ cut this hair off because I want to see my scalp, she gotta’ have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’ve literally been talking about this for years. I want to see my scalp. I feel really good about it.”