An opportunity to grow closer? La La Anthony gave an update on her relationship with Carmelo Anthony as the pair quarantine together with their 13-year-old son, Kiyan.

“I’m on the West Coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son, obviously, is here,” the actress, 38, explained during an interview with Access earlier this week. “I was in New York, and I just felt like it was time to get out of New York. I was like, ‘You know, this is not the place to quarantine at anymore. It’s time to go.’ So I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan, and we came out west and we are just quarantining now together. Melo is — he’s here somewhere.”

La La shared that she and the athlete, 35, are on good terms, for which their son is thankful. “It’s actually been smooth sailing,” she said. “To see my son just so happy, even in the midst of what’s going on in the world, to me, is what’s important and what matters to me. So I feel really great about that.”

However, the BH90210 alum is struggling with home-schooling her teenager. “I’m getting help with these online classes,” she admitted. “Kiyan is 13 now, so can you imagine the work that he’s getting? And I’m Googling, like, math problems and this. I’m like, ‘I don’t remember this stuff.’ So at least I have some help to help me with that because wow, the work at 13 — seventh grade — is no joke.”

La La and Carmelo split in April 2017 after seven years of marriage. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December 2018 that they were back together. “La La and Carmelo have recently reconciled and they truly still love one another,” a source revealed at the time. “It’s so obvious when they’re together.” The insider added that the duo “want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family.”

The Power actress confessed in May 2019 that their relationship still had its difficult moments. “Marriage is hard,” she told Us. “I tell everybody that, and it’s one day at a time, and that’s what we’re doing. Just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Things between La La and Carmelo were “strained” as of June 2019, according to a source. The basketball player faced cheating rumors at the time, though he seemingly denied the allegations.

An insider claimed the following month that the Chi star was “weighing her legal options.”

