A bump in the road? La La Anthony knows the challenges of marriage all too well, and she is currently working her way through another rough patch with husband Carmelo Anthony.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that their 12-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, is “a part of the reason their union has lasted so long” because he is their “first priority.” However, recent rumors of the 35-year-old’s basketball player’s alleged infidelity have subsequently rocked their marriage and have led the Power actress to thoroughly consider the proper recourse.

“La La and Carmelo have been living separately for a while,” the insider explains to Us. “They haven’t been living together since the first ‘incident’ almost two years ago. She’s weighing her legal options at this time.”

The former MTV veejay’s “fingers have always been ready to dial her lawyer’s number, but she was trying to protect Kiyan,” the source adds. La La, 36, is also “over the embarrassment and tired of looking like a fool.”

Carmelo was photographed sunbathing on a yacht with a mystery woman earlier this month. Before this, the athlete was accused of fathering a child out of wedlock with alleged mistress Mia Burkes ahead of the pair’s initial breakup in April 2017.

“This one was a doozy and La La needs to find the strength to sign the [divorce] papers and move to save herself and her son,” the insider tells Us. “It’s never going to get better if it hasn’t by now.”

La La and Carmelo wed in July 2010 before splitting seven years later. Sources later confirmed to Us in December 2018 that the couple rekindled their romance, which was a decision that was made partly because they “want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family.”

The Think Like A Man actress spoke with Us in May about the challenges of married life. At the time, she noted that “marriage is hard.”

“I tell everybody that, and it’s one day at a time, and that’s what we’re doing,” she said at the time. “Just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!