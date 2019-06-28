Trouble in paradise, again? Basketball player Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La, are on shaky ground amid resurfaced infidelity allegations.

“Things between La La and Carmelo are strained,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after photos were released of Carmelo sunbathing on a yacht alongside an unidentified woman. “It has been difficult for La La to move past the infidelities, the child out of wedlock … Those actions rocked La La to her core.”

This is not the first time the marriage has been in jeopardy. In 2017, he purportedly fathered a girl, 24-month Genesis, with Mia Burkes, while still betrothed to La La, leading to their separation in April of that year.

On Thursday, June 27, La La, 36, posted, then quickly deleted, an image via Instagram of a bleeding red heart struck with a metal stake.

The insider mentioned La La was “seeking therapy on her own to work through her trust issues,” to figure out her marriage. “She [is going] to gain a better understanding of her own feelings and what is realistically possible for their family as they move forward.”

The actress’ social media post came a day after husband Carmelo Anthony, 35, addressed the latest round of cheating rumors that have plagued the couple on TMZ Sports. The minute-and-a-half video, posted on Wednesday, June 26, addressed a series of photos that made the rounds a day prior featuring the basketball player lounging with a bikini-clad woman in France.

According to Carmelo’s video, he is out of the country on “a business retreat” and the woman is actually part of a married couple, whose husband was part of the trip. “Y’all exposing somebody’s wife, somebody’s kids,” he said. “Now I gotta deal with that with my son, with my wife … That’s not cool at all.”

“The most recent accusations against Carmelo — the optics aren’t great,” the source tells Us. “He’s sticking to his story … but at this point, the couple’s issues are not fixable.”

The couple married in July 2010 after nearly six years of engagement, then separated in April 2017. They later reconciled in December 2018. The couple share son, Kiyan, 12.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!