Tiffany Haddish Slams Critics for Questioning Her Mental State Over Buzz Cut

Tiffany Haddish, 40, cut off all of her hair with a pair of scissors on Instagram Live after wanting to do so “for years” and the comedian has zero regrets.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Like a Boss actress posted a 27-minute video documenting her major hair transformation. The IGTV footage has since amassed over 500,000 views.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp,” The Last Black Unicorn author wrote in the accompanying caption. “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

While a large majority of Haddish’s 6.1 million followers praised her decision in the comments section, some expressed concern that the L.A. native was having a mental breakdown.

“Tiffany are you ok?,” one Instagram follower commented. Another wrote, “You… you okay?”

In a second video posted that same day, the comedian shut down those critics who questioned her mental health, captioning the clip, “For the people that think I lost my mind.”

She began the video by proposing a question for her audience. “Why when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m gonna’ cut this hair off because I want to see my scalp, she gotta’ have a mental problem?” she asked.

“Nothing is wrong with my brain you guys,” she continued. “I’ve literally been talking about this for years. I want to see my scalp.”

She took a moment at the end of the video to reflect about her new ‘do. “I feel really good about it,” she said, before thanking her followers for tuning in to witness the transition.

But wait, that’s not all! Haddish posted a third video showing her friend evening out her buzz cut with clippers. “Cutting more,” she captioned the 40-minute clip.

Celebs flocked to the comments section in support of Haddish’s decision to go short. Sza wrote, “Damn u pretty as hell” and Viola Davis commented, “Beautiful.”

