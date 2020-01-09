There’s certainly no one going hungry in the Kardashian-West household! Shortly after being criticized for having very little food in her kitchen, Kim Kardashian gave her social media followers an in-depth tour of the sprawling pantry and “main” fridge inside her California home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was compelled to show off this portion of her abode via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 8, after she shared a snapshot of a nearly empty refrigerator in her kitchen a day earlier.

In the photo in question, which was meant to announce a restocking of her Skims cotton collection, Kardashian was shown standing in front of the open fridge. The appliance had little more than different types of milk and some thermoses for her children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and 7-month-old Psalm — and no food.

“OK, so since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” Kardashian said Wednesday in defense of her kitchen.

The tour began in an impeccably organized “pantry,” which is really just a large room filled with food, “snacks” and a frozen yogurt machine. “I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all, like, glass jars,” she explained, showing off everything from individually packaged cereals to frozen treat toppings.

Also in the pantry is the fridge seen in Tuesday’s photo, which Kardashian acknowledged is sparse because all of her kids “use a different kind of milk,” juices and water.

“However, let me show you something,” the reality star said as walked to another part of her house. “This is the kitchen where it all happens.” After strolling into a chef’s kitchen and greeting a woman who appears to be the family’s cook, Kardashian journeyed even further into the room and stepped inside her “walk-in frigerator.”

Kardashian described the locale as “where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce” and noted that she and husband Kanye West are planting “all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do our own stuff.” The walk-in fridge the reality star showed off boasts everything from fresh fruit and veggies to plenty of condiments. There’s even a section for the family’s pre-prepared meals, including all of Kardashian’s plant-based feasts.

“It did look like an empty frigerator [sic] that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit,” she explained. “But this is our big main frigerator [sic] guys.”

The KKW Beauty founder went on to show off her other pantry, a smaller drink refrigerator and a freezer.

