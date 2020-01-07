Taking a peek! Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers an unexpected look inside her kitchen and refrigerator on Tuesday, January 6, when she shared the news that items from her Skims cotton collection had been restocked after completely selling out last year.

The first look inside the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s California home came via her Instagram Stories. In one Story, the E! personality stands in front of her refrigerator, which only has a few items in it, while wearing a gray cotton outfit from her Skims line.

The massive appliance has several shelves. One boasts multiple cartons of different types of milk, while another holds two bottles of what look like drinks for her youngest kids and has a pitcher of what appears to be lemonade.

What’s more? The fridge is next to another similar refrigerator with a glass door that is stocked with bottled water and a few other beverages.

In a separate post on her Instagram account, the California native once again flaunted some of her favorite Skims items while standing in her monochromatic kitchen. This time, Kardashian was still wearing her gray outfit, but she had moved over towards a nearby counter.

In the background of the shot, you can see several rows of light grey dishes lined up neatly behind Kardashian, who is eating from a large bowl. “The @skims Cotton Collection restock is available now!! Here I’m wearing the Cotton Plunge Bralette and Cotton Rib Briefs in Kyanite,” she captioned the intimate photo. “I live in these comfortable pieces!!”

The aspiring lawyer is known for her love of muted colors and clean spaces, and this look inside her kitchen proves that she’s not a fan of clutter or anything fussy. She also keeps her home ridiculously neat, despite sharing it with husband Kanye West and the couple’s four children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and 7-month-old Psalm.

Even Ellen DeGeneres marveled at how neat the KKW Beauty founder’s home was when she appeared on the comedian’s talk show last month and showed off her all-white Christmas decorations.

“How is it possible that you have children and a house that looks like that?” DeGeneres, 61, wondered. “Do they live in that house?”

Kardashian confirmed that her kids do in fact live in that home and have their own “festive and wild” rooms. “I let them go crazy in their room and the playroom. They respect the space everywhere else.”

However, even if her brood wasn’t as careful, the Selfish author insists she wouldn’t “really care.”

As Kardashian told DeGeneres, Chicago recently grabbed a Sharpie and wrote all over a new custom table. While the reality TV star’s immediate reaction was to “freak out,” West, 42, encouraged his wife to embrace the toddler’s “art,” which he felt made the furniture better. “It’s just stuff,” she concluded with a laugh.