



Mixed feelings! Kim Kardashian wasn’t pleased when her daughter Chicago colored on furniture — but Kanye West changed her mind.

“I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, said of the 23-month-old on a Tuesday, December 17, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art! We’re gonna keep this forever!’ I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I would’ve freaked out.”

The reality star, who also shares North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 7 months, with the rapper, 42, added, “But it’s just stuff. … I actually don’t really care.”

When it comes to keeping her and the Grammy winner’s house clean, the couple employ a smart strategy. “Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, and so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom,” the E! personality explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “So they respect it. They respect the space everywhere else.”

While the “Gold Digger” rapper may have been easygoing about Chicago’s coloring, West recently forbid his eldest daughter from wearing makeup. In fact, he had “a big fight” with North about her love of cosmetics in October, Kardashian told E! News at the time.

“She’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” the KKW Beauty creator said. “It’s a big discussion … in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

The Selfish author first mentioned this in September, telling the outlet: “[West] changed all the rules. I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. Kylie [Jenner] would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”