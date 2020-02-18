Martha Stewart is living that farm-to-table life! The lifestyle guru recently opened up about what foods are always in her refrigerator, and it turns out her go-to eats come straight from her own farm.

“I always have organic fruits and vegetables from my garden, as well as fresh eggs from my chicken coup,” Stewart, 78, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 17, when asked to name her fridge staples.

Not surprisingly, the cooking pro, who is set to host two sold-out events at the South Beach Food & Wine Festival later this week, told Us her bar cart is also stocked with her own wares. “I always have wine from Martha Stewart Wine Co, my curated selection of wines from all over the world,” she dished.

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party star is the proud owner of a farm in Bedford, Connecticut, which is where much of her fresh produce hails from. The sprawling 153-acre locale was the setting of a lighthearted controversy in December 2019 when Stewart invited Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski over to her property.

Though Porowski, 35, had a good time at Stewart’s home and even took to Instagram to share snapshots of himself from the visit, The Living the Good Life author was a bit bothered by his social media updates.

“Dear Antoni: this is @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir and Creme Brulee,” she commented on the snapshot of the reality star gently petting a horse and holding a bottle of wine.

The homemaking guru continued, “We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you [ate] my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

Porowski quickly corrected his error and apologized. “Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your insta right this time),” the Canada native wrote in an Instagram Story. “Apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Empress Chin, Emperor Han, Bete Noire, and cuddle monster Creme Brulee. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit.”

Thankfully the rift seems to be over now. When Porowski chatted with Us last month, he revealed that Stewart is one of the people he’d most like to switch places with for a day. In fact, he’s already figured out exactly how he would spend his time as the New Jersey native.

“If I was Martha Stewart for a day, I would wake up early in the morning and I would go listen to my birds sing. Then I would make the espresso, have the perfect croissant, which I would dip into said espresso,” he said at the time. “Then I would go make some cookies and then I would spend the rest of the day playing with my dogs. Empress Chin, Emperor Hon, Bete Noire, and Creme Brulee.”