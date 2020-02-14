Not-so-guilty pleasure! Antoni Porowski revealed his reality TV obsession and more secrets in the newest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confession.

“I love Vanderpump Rules. They are bonkers,” Porowski, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on the Tuesday, February 11, episode of Candlelight Confessions. The Queer Eye star has met some of the cast and described them as “exactly the way that you would hope and wish that they would be.”

When it comes to who the Polish-Canadian star would want to be for the day, however, Porowski picked not one, but two chefs/lifestyle gurus.

“Ina Garten, just for the chambray alone,” he told Us before revealing Martha Stewart as his second choice.

“She knows how to live,” the Antoni in the Kitchen author said about Stewart, 78. “A legend among us. I love her!”

What would a day as the iconic TV personality look like you ask? Porowski has it planned down to the last detail.

“I would wake up early in the morning and I would go listen to my birds sing,” he said. “Then I would make the perfect espresso.” The exciting day would also include dog baths and a “snugfest on the couch.”

Watch the video above to see what other confessions the reality TV star spilled to Us about the emotional journey he went on while watching Netflix’s Cheer and how he broke his ribs while still living in Canada.

