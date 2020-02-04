No, thank you! Antoni Porowski isn’t afraid to experiment with food, but there’s one very specific thing the Queer Eye cast member will never ever eat again.

“So this is going to be a little bit of a segue and we’re going to talk about a childhood traumatic experience that I had,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on January 22 when asked to name a food he hates. “It’s caraway seeds.”

According to the Netflix star, who was speaking about his love of Country Crock’s Plant Butter, the seeds have a “very particular taste,” though he doesn’t view them as “terrible” on their own. A little overindulgence with a particular food when he was around 4 years old, however, made them perpetually unappealing.

“My parents left a loaf of caraway bread out, which is a savory bread. It’s not something that you want to put something sweet on,” he recalled. “And I put, like, a chocolate hazelnut spread on it as a child and I grabbed a slice of the caraway bread.”

Porowski, 35, described the savory and sweet pairing as “not a combination that should be ever happening for anybody,” but at the time, he was into it. Or so he thought.

“I had three slices of it before I realized how bad it was and I got really sick,” he told Us. “I totally threw up.”

Added the Antoni in the Kitchen author: “Don’t ever try it.”

In addition to getting ill, Porowski recalled feeling shameful after the unfortunate incident. “I just remember the embarrassment of throwing up everywhere,” he explained. “My parents had friends over then and everyone saw.”

That’s why the Canadian cutie has an aversion to caraway seeds so intense that he still avoids them to this day. As he put it, “Caraway seeds are something that I still haven’t been able to stomach since!”

One thing Porowski will never pass up? Meat and cheese. In fact, the star told Us he has a habit of eating an “entire cheese board and charcuterie for dinner” every Saturday or Sunday.

“It’s my favorite thing and I do it by myself,” he said. “I just have, like, five different cheeses laid out. A lot of times, when I do indulge in cheese, it’s sort of like this large, aggressive amount. But what I realized is that I could still have that one day a week where I treat myself and I’m able to honor my French Canadian background of where I was raised, because we all love cheese up there.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi