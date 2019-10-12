To each his (or her) own!

Everyone has foods they love, as well as foods they simply can’t stand, and celebrities are no exception. In fact, several stars have been very vocal about the food (or foods) they hate, and some of the findings are pretty surprising.

Take Chrissy Teigen, for example. While the cookbook author has a passion for everything from silkworms to key lime pie, her love of food doesn’t extend to Nutella. Though the sweet chocolate-hazelnut spread is beloved by millions, Teigen doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about, as evidenced by a tweet she shared in 2014.

“Nutella is sh–t,” she declared, without context.

On the savory end of the spectrum, Khloé Kardashian is no fan of pork. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hates the meat so much, that she once revealed via her app that she would rather gain 10 pounds than help herself to some of the pig product.

Kardashian is so repulsed by pork, that not even bacon has the ability to whet her appetite. She has confessed to tweaking Thanksgiving stuffing recipes so as to omit the smokey favorite, but does maintain a penchant for a similar alternative – turkey bacon. “Turkey bacon only, baby!” she declared at the time.

