Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to food. The Cravings author has been at the center of several disagreements about her recipes, restaurant recommendations and more and isn’t afraid to make her feelings known. Teigen also doesn’t shy away from standing up to her critics or admitting when she’s made a mistake.

For example, when she made her version of a tuna casserole amid the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, which was topped with jalapeño chips and cheddar cheese, she wasn’t afraid to clap back at a Twitter user who dubbed the dish “gross.”

“Good thing it’s not for u,” she responded at the time.

The Bring the Funny judge took a decidedly different approach that same month when, at the start of the coronavirus crisis, she encouraged her Twitter followers to order food using a company that ships eats all over the country. As many social media users pointed out, her tweet was a tad ill-timed given that many eateries were forced to shut down because of the deadly pandemic. Others also noted that shipping food across the country during a crisis isn’t something everyone can afford.

Teigen later clarified that her intent was not to “shame” people, but instead to bring attention to small businesses nationwide that could use the financial support.

In April 2020, when a Twitter follower questioned why Teigen was getting so “defensive” after sharing a photo of a bowl of chicken and dumplings she had made, she explained her tough stance. “Because I have 500 people s–tting on my food on Twitter every day,” she replied. “That’s why!”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost isn’t afraid of speaking her mind as it relates to other aspects of her life as well.

When Teigen posted a photo in December 2019 of her daughter, Luna, fixing the lapel of her mom’s blazer, which had a plunging neckline and exposed a portion of her bare breast, the star had the perfect clapback after a troll told her to “cover up.”

“She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much,” the Chrissy’s Court star shot back.

Check out more of Teigen’s craziest food controversies below.