



Safety first! Chrissy Teigen assured a fan that her daughter Luna, 3, was in no danger after she was seen close to the kitchen stove while cooking with her mom on Sunday, November 24.

The mother-daughter duo spent the latter half of the weekend whipping up Ree Drummond’s peach whiskey chicken, a family favorite, at home in California. First, Teigen, 33, cooked the chicken and the sauce briefly on the stove before putting it in the oven.

Though the Bring the Funny judge did most of the work in the kitchen, she let Luna sit on the kitchen counter once the meal was done cooking to help finish the feast, which also included shredded Brussels sprouts.

“Are you going to help me serve it, Luna?” the star asked.

The toddler said yes and took a seat on the counter. She then enthusiastically agreed to help spoon the peach sauce over the chicken, at Teigen’s suggestion.

“Oh yay, help,” the Cravings author mused on Twitter.

While on sauce duty, Luna edged close to the stove in order to reach the plate of chicken, and at least one of Teigen’s Twitter followers took notice. “I love you love you,” the fan began. “But please get that girl away from the stove, even if it’s off.”

Seemingly showing some appreciation for the concern, Teigen promised the Twitter user that everything was fine and that Luna was in capable hands. “We’re good,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost replied. “I’m clearly right here. And she has spent most her life in the kitchen.”

Teigen added of the stove: “It’s been off for hours.”

As the Target cookware designer implied, Luna knows not to get too close to a stove when its on, as she has spent a great deal of time in the kitchen watching and helping Tiegen.

In fact, one of Luna’s first kitchen adventures occurred in March 2018, when she was about 23 months old. At the time, Teigen shared a photo on Instagram featuring her eldest child seated on the kitchen counter smiling next to a bowl filled with sweet treats. “Making cornflake marshmallow and fruity pebble crunch cookies,” Teigen said of the sweet snap.

These days, Luna is taking after her culinary savvy mom when it comes to taste too. “Luna is 3 now and she can handle things spicier than most kids,” Teigen recently told a fan. “Especially if it’s a soup broth or something.”