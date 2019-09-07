Mom and dad’s little helpers! Many stars love to cook, and when their children are old enough, some of the little ones can’t wait to lend a hand in the kitchen.

Take Luna Stephens, for example. The eldest child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, though still in pre-school, has been taking after her family in the culinary department for years. In June 2019, the then 3-year-old hopped on a table in Italy and watched intently as her dad used a pasta maker to crank out some fresh noodles. “I love this girl,” Teigen captioned the Instagram snap of her curious daughter.

When she was even younger, in March 2018, little Luna sat on the kitchen counter smiling next to a bowl filled with sweet treats. “Making cornflake marshmallow and fruity pebble crunch cookies,” Teigen said of the Instagram snap.

In Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s household, their kids are just as resourceful when it comes time to help out in the kitchen. In December 2018, the couple’s twins, Harper and Gideon, embraced the idea of a make-your-own sushi night and crafted some tasty looking rolls using salmon, tuna, avocado and more.

