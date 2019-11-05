Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings website is finally here! After months of cute teases and fun sneak peeks, the star officially launched her “Cravings baby,” as she calls it, on Monday, November 4.

Minutes after the site debuted, however, it crashed because so many internet users were trying to access it at once. If anything, the technical difficulties were proof that the world wants more of Teigen, 33. As she mused on Twitter while the site was down: “Part of me is very excited by the crashing but [we] are getting this fixed now lol.”

Everything was back up and running by Monday afternoon, which meant Us Weekly could peruse the new online destination and learn more fun facts about the Bring the Funny judge, who is known for being refreshingly transparent and honest about life in the spotlight.

In the site’s question-and-answer section, for example, Teigen revealed she’s open to attending a fan’s wedding with her husband, John Legend, but she does have a few ground rules. “We tend to avoid weddings because there always ‘just happens’ to be a piano there after John confirms his attendance,” she wrote in her reply to a fan who extended an invitation to her upcoming nuptials.

While the Utah native noted that the “All of Me” singer “loves” to play for friends and family, tickling the ivories at a stranger’s wedding is a different story. Still, she promised to show up if the bride assured her she and Legend could “literally just drink and dance.”

When Us spoke to Teigen about her site in March, she was particularly excited by the idea of fielding queries from fans. “There’s gonna be this awesome question [section] where people can ask me things straight from the website or they can tweet them at me and we’ll keep them all in a file, whether it’s questions about cooking, relationships or kids,” she explained at the time. “I don’t care what it is, I’ll answer anything.”

In addition to opening up more about herself, Teigen has also used the site to share more about Legend, 40, and the couple’s children — Luna, 3, and Miles, 17 months.

