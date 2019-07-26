The more, the merrier! When it comes to their baby boy, Miles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love sharing shots of the little one.

Miles was born in May 2018, joining his older sister Luna, who arrived in 2016. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted when she and the EGOT winner welcomed their baby boy. Legend retweeted the post at the time.

The couple revealed his name later that week, sharing a photo of the infant sleeping in Teigen’s arm. “Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” the Cravings author captioned the mother-son pic. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

The Voice judge shared the same shot to social media, writing, “Our new love, Miles Theodore Stephens.”

The proud parents aren’t the only ones obsessed with the little one. In fact, Jennifer Garner has gushed about Miles multiple times on Instagram.

“OK he is really cute,” the actress told the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in March 2019 after she posted a picture of her son in a blue onesie. “My kids are now being threatened with his cuteness.”

The 13 Going on 30 star, who shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, also wrote, “NO! DOWN!!” when her nanny commented on the same photo.

“I see my kids’ nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids and I’m here to tell you, don’t get any ideas, either one of you,” Garner told the sitter and Teigen a month prior.

Keep scrolling to see what all the fuss is about. Whether he’s hanging out with his big sister or getting spaghetti all over his face, the camera loves little Miles.