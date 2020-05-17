Another year older! Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, celebrated their son Miles‘ 2nd birthday with an intimate family gathering at home amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Cravings author, 34, shared photos of the birthday festivities — which included some reptile guests — via Instagram on Saturday, May 16.

“Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!” Teigen captioned a photo of her son.

The family set up a mini reptile zoo in their backyard, which included creatures such as an alligator, a turtle and a snake. Miles even had his own balloon installation that spelled out the word “Birthday” in rainbow colors.

Teigen revealed in June 2018 that Miles was meant to be a June baby but her son came three weeks early.

“Today was your original due date,” the model wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Miles, who was named after the jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, as an infant. “You heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early. Well, we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!”

Teigen told Us Weekly in August 2019 that she thought Miles would inherit his father’s calm characteristics but instead he became more hyperactive.

“I thought he’d be super quiet,” she said at the time. “I thought he’d be a little John, and I thought he’d be very chill, romantic and lovey — but no. He’s insane. You just never know!”

However, Teigen told Us in November 2018 that she thought Miles did develop the 41-year-old EGOT winner’s physical appearance and a few other personality traits.

“Miles is a clone of John in so many ways,” she said at the time. “He literally has his personality type and face. … Even when Miles is sick and has a running nose and isn’t feeling good, he still smiles and is so happy, just like John. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood in all six months. He is a little version of John.”

Teigen and Legend — who wed in September 2013 — are also the parents of 4-year-old daughter Luna.

